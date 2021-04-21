Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,048 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.74% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUBD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,606,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $28.07.

