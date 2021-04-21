Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

