Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

JAZZ stock opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

