Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Insiders sold a total of 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Z stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

