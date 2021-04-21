Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,912,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 942,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 225,722 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Nutrien by 87.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

