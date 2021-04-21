Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

NYSE BX opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

