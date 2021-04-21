Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 75,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 97,444.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 171,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

