China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.39

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $36.90. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 13,740 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.