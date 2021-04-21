Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAYD stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

