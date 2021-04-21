PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shares of PSB opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.21.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

