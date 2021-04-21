Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.38. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 2,530 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

