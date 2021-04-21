Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.48

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 109,245 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.40.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $126,739.08. Also, Director Kerry G. Campbell acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $92,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,572 shares of company stock valued at $169,810 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

