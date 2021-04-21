IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives $10.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBIBF opened at $8.63 on Friday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.