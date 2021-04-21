Analysts Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Target Price at $20.20

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

