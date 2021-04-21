Origin Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,977.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $2,977.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00062208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00276709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.72 or 0.01030726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.22 or 0.00645825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,143.73 or 0.99416081 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,677,185 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

