Raymond James Increases NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $22.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

