Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $104.89 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Project Pai has a total market cap of $104.89 million and $12.61 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,743,355,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,264,295 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

