Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $37.19 million and $1.81 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00094707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.62 or 0.00644739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

