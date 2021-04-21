Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

SIEGY opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

