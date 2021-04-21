MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%.

MMMB opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.