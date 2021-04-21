freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €22.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €22.70 ($26.71) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.56 ($25.36).

FNTN stock opened at €19.93 ($23.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.97. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

