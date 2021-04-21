CX Institutional Has $108,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of F opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

