CX Institutional Sells 1,566 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

