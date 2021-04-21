YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average of $146.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $162.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

