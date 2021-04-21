Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

