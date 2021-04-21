Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 71,194 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Life Storage by 189.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

