Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

