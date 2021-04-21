Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

WRAP opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,195.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $40,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

