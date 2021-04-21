Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives “Buy” Rating from China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $325.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $207.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.