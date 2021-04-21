Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.87.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average of $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.