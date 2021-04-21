Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Strong Sell

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $814.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 2,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 233,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

