Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 283,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $20,336,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

