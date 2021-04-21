Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.