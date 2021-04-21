DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,775 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

