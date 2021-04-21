iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Raised by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

