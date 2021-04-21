Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

