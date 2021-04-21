Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Arconic worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

ARNC opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

