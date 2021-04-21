FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GSK opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

