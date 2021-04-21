Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $210.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

