Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $2,158,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Lazard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 360,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,667,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

NYSE LAZ opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

