BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 231.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,067,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

