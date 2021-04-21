Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $87,304 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

