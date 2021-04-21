Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

