KCS Wealth Advisory Has $177,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,890 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

