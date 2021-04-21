FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.72. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

