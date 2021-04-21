Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.