Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $83.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $147.00.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

