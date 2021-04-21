Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

