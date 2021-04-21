Owens Corning’s (OC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $2,560,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.