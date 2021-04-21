Robert W. Baird Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $176.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.96.

NYSE:FIS opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

